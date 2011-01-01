







PLEASE READ ALL INFO BELOW BEFORE BOOKING❗️APPOINTMENTS ONLY❕ *Please come at your appointed time*

💎 Location - SLIDELL, LA…Salon Address is given ONLY after Deposit is Paid. *Please disregard the location in the confirmation email*



💎 ALL DEPOSITS ARE NONREFUNDABLE OR TRANSFERABLE ❕Deposit are not included in listed price. After deposit is paid the balance discussed is due in CASH❗️DEPOSIT ARE NOT INCLUDED IN SERVICE PRICE LISTED🖤

⚠️If you are feeling sick or been exposed to COVID-19 in the past 14 days, DO NOT BOOK AN APPOINTMENT!!! ⚠️





***HAIR IS NOT INCLUDED ❗️***





💎 PLEASE RESPOND TO ALL MESSAGES SENT FROM ME VIA TXT THAT ARE SENT WITHIN 24hrs OF YOUR APPOINTMENT. IF I DO NOT RECEIVE A REPLY I WILL TAKE IT THAT YOU ARE CANCELING YOUR APPOINTMENT AND YOUR DEPOSIT WILL NOT BE REFUNDABLE.





💎 IF YOU ARE 15 MINUTES LATE THERE WILL BE A $15 LATE FEE❗️





💎 IF YOU ARE 30 MINS LATE YOUR APPOINTMENT WILL BE CANCELED ❗️ Deposit Non Refundable❕





💎 NO CALL NO SHOWS are a NO GO❕You will no longer be able to book w/K.Lee ❗️



💎NO CHILDREN / EXTRA GUEST





💎if you want to add a Wash & Blow dry to a service that dose not include it, it will be an additional $25. ❕





💎***TRANSPARENT OR HD LACE ONLY*** No Medium, Brown, or Dark Grayish Greenish etc Lace!! Appointment will be canceled!





💎 I DO NOT fix or go over another Stylist work. ALL lace must be new or previously cut by me unless we’ve discussed it!





💎PLEASE bring frontal or wig at least 2-3 days before your Appointment so it can be customized/preped properly❗️





💎 I DO NOT INSTALL CUT UP OR WET BUNDLES❕





💎Custom Color *613 Hair can be colored any color for the most part.

💎Natural Black Hair *Can ONLY be colored Jet Black, Highlights, Brown, or Red/Orange Tones





💎if you want to add a Wash & Blow dry to your service it will be an additional $25. ❕









BY BOOKING AN APPOINTMENT YOU ARE AGREEING TO ALL OF THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS ABOVE !

I KACY LEE, WILL NOT BE HELD LIABLE FOR ANYTHING ON YOUR BEHALF!

Any Questions feel free to contact me,

Slay You Later 🤍







